Kaepernick, Fauci to receive human rights award

‘This year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future’
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Dr. Anthony Fauci are among five people who will be honored this year with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dr. Anthony Fauci and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick are among five people who will be honored this year with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award.

The honor is given to people who are considered leaders for social change.

Fauci is one of the leading voices in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaepernick protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016.

Other 2020 honorees will include labor leader Dolores Huerta, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and DocuSign CEO Dan Springer.

“Our country is yearning for leadership, for moral fortitude, for common decency and kindness, and this year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Past laureates include Barack Obama, Apple CEO Tim Cook, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Lewis.

This year’s gala and awards ceremony will be held virtually on Dec. 10.

