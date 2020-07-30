Local health departments help schools with fall plans

13abc is taking you back to school and beyond with in-depth coverage of districts dealing with the COVID-19 fallout.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As school districts plan how they are going to reopen safely in the fall, local health departments have been with them every step of the way.

“The idea here is to not get kids sick, not get teachers sick, not get parents sick, not get grandparents sick,” says Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

He’s looking for plans that emphasize mask use, hygiene and social distancing.

“Everyone’s a little different in those planning stages, what they want to do or what they can do just because of the physical structures they have, the amount, of kids, and just the resources they have,” he says.

Even things like how many students opt for online learning can affect what a district can do. So while some districts have the ability to space kids out five days a week, others will have to split the student body into that two-day hybrid schedule.

The last thing Zgodzinski asks the districts for is possibly the most important -- flexibility.

“This changes every day. The COVID issue changes, the numbers change. We might see it better by the time they open up, we might see it worse, the plans have to be able to pivot pretty quickly,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.