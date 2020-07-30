Advertisement

LPGA golfer contracts COVID-19, drops out of Drive On Championship

Gaby Lopez announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.
(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gaby Lopez announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

That means she will miss the Drive On Championship, set to start Friday at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Lopez did not specify if the diagnosis would keep her out of the Marathon Classic, set to take place the following week at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

