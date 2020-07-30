LPGA golfer contracts COVID-19, drops out of Drive On Championship

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gaby Lopez announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

That means she will miss the Drive On Championship, set to start Friday at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Wishing everyone a safe and successful return to the @LPGA this week. pic.twitter.com/dR6obXv5cE — Gaby Lopez (@GabyLopezGOLF) July 29, 2020

Lopez did not specify if the diagnosis would keep her out of the Marathon Classic, set to take place the following week at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

