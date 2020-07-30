Advertisement

LPGA uses Healthy Roster for its return-to-play

By Steve Slivka
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a tour that covers the globe, the Buckeye State will really make the LPGA move during the next 14 months.

There are of course back-to-back tournaments here in Lucas County plus the Solheim Cup in 2021 back at Inverness Club. Today, the LPGA is using Healthy Roster - an Ohio company - to manage its return to play information.

“We’re able to do our daily health screenings for our players, caddies and staff,” LPGA Senior Vice President of Tour Operations Stacey Collins said. “So we know if they are experiencing any new symptoms. Actually, it’s also helping us keep track all of our COVID testing that we’re doing because we have one place where we can keep all of our test results for each athlete.”

SAFER is Healthy Roster’s latest software feature. The acronym stands for: Screen, Alert, Facilitate, Engage and Report. It is a quick, daily survey which you can complete on your phone.

“The survey follows CDC guidelines,” Healthy Roster Co-Founder and President Dan Fronczak said. “So these people - golfers, caddies - they’ll fill out the survey that we send them through our system. The reason it comes through our system is because it is safe. It is HIPAA compliant and that is an important component of the whole thing.”

Healthy Roster is a Dublin, Ohio based company which says it “helps healthcare organizations utilize technology to better support parents, coaches, and youth athletes with athletic training services. "

“Once I do need to call an athlete, I’m able to just press a button on Healthy Roster and it connects me right with their phone number and their email,” Collins said. “So it’s been a good tool to message players as well.”

Healthy Roster is also working with the PGA Tour and the USGA using the same piece of technology.

“There has to be some self accountable when it comes to some of this COVID situation,” Fronczak said. “What our system allows you to do, it allows people to take these self-assessments, aggregate that data and send out alerts. So it’s all automated. We’re very happy to have the LPGA on. They are definitely a flag bearer for us as far as our new product is concerned.”

It is a product which could help keep the tour on track for two weeks around Toledo.

“It just shows our athletes and our staff how much we care about their well being,” Collins said. “And how the LPGA is committed to bringing sport back - women’s golf back - in the safest, healthiest way.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigate shooting on Melrose.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a shooting on Melrose in Toledo.

Sports

Zimmers enhances Inverness’ return to golf course greatness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
“There’s always a vibe when you hear that first tee ball hit and yeah there’s something unique that you’re a part of when they hand out a trophy. That’s a neat thing whether it’s a junior amateur, an LPGA, or an Open it’s a pretty neat thing to be a part of,” Zimmers explained.

News

TPS goes virtual in the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
The school board for Toledo Public Schools decided Thursday to hold classes online when school starts on September 8.

News

Toledo Botanical Garden creates accessible new space for those with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Doneghy Inclusive Garden boasts AstroTurf, ADA complaint concrete paths, and carefully selected plants to make it accessible to everyone.

Latest News

News

Metroparks Meetup: Doneghy Inclusive Garden

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Doneghy Inclusive Garden boasts AstroTurf, ADA complaint concrete paths, and carefully selected plants to make it accessible to everyone.

News

Lucas Co. Health Dept. leaning toward virtual learning due to coronavirus fears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Board is strongly considering recommending that ALL school districts do virtual learning for the Fall semester. The board held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the best options available to ensure student and staff safety as the middle of rising COVID-19 cases in the county and the state.

News

Man hospitalized after shooting on Melrose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
A man is shot on Melrose in Toledo.

Back to School & Beyond

Toledo Public Schools push start date, go online only until further notice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The 2020-2021 school year will begin on September 8.

News

TEST

Updated: 5 hours ago
This is also a caption.

News

Cedar Point

Updated: 5 hours ago