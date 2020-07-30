Lucas Co. Health Dept. leaning toward virtual learning due to coronavirus fears

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Board is strongly considering recommending that ALL school districts do virtual learning for the Fall semester. The board held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the best options available to ensure student and staff safety as the middle of rising COVID-19 cases in the county and the state.

There are top concerns that are cited by board members as warning signs. The number of cases continues to rise in Lucas County and some 10% are now children and teens under 19 years old. That’s up from just over 1% when the pandemic started. This along with growing community spread has elevated Lucas County into the Red Warning Zone in the state.

There is also a backlog in people being able to access testing. According to the health department, says in some cases people are waiting up to two weeks to get a test and then there is up to a 14-day delay in getting those test results back. That makes contact tracing virtually impossible. If someone is walking around and is asymptomatic and doesn’t know it, they can expose countless people to COVID unknowingly.

The Health Department board is also recommending a delay in Fall sports. The physicians say they realize the importance of such events, but also say it’s not possible to reasonably social distance athletes on the field.

The board is scheduled to meet again next Thursday to take a vote on the matter. In the meantime, the board is seeking legal advice on what level of enforcement any action would given the health department.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.