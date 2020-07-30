Man hospitalized after shooting on Melrose
Police collected a cell phone left at the scene as evidence.
Jul. 30, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man is hospitalized after police say he was shot in the leg during an argument.
A Shotspotter alert detected eight gunshots that sent Toledo police to the 100 block of Melrose.
Police say 23-year-old Michael Johnson was shot in the leg and somehow made it to a local hospital.
Investigators say shell casings were found at the intersection of Rosalind and Edmunds and two rounds penetrated a house. Police also collected a cell phone from the shooting scene.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
