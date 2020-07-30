Monroe Co. crash leaves two dead Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Bedford Township, Michigan.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, a pickup truck driven by Ronald A. Whipple, 73, or Temperance, went left of center while driving west on Sterns Rd. The truck struck a car, driven by an 88-year-old Temperance man, with his wife in the passenger seat.

After striking the first car, the truck continued west and collided with a second vehicle, a white minivan, driven by Tiffany P. Kidd, 40, of Lambertville. Kidd's four children, ages 12, 10, and twins age 7, were passengers.

The truck eventually came to rest after striking a third vehicle, a gray minivan driven by a 61-year-old Lambertville man.

Whipple and Kidd were both pronounced dead at the scene. Whipple was a retired Bedford Fire Chief.

The husband and wife in the first vehicle struck and the juvenile passengers in Kidd's minivan were all transported to a Toledo hospital. The driver of the car was listed in critical condition, while his wife and the juvenile passengers from the minivan were listed in stable condition. The driver of the gray minivan was no injured.

The accident remains under investigation. At this time it is unknown if excessive speed, alcohol or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

