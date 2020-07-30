Ohio Pharmacy Board backs off hydroxychloroquine ban

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A long-utilized drug that has become a partisan issue in the effort to treat COVID-19 infections escaped from being banned for that purpose after the Ohio Pharmacy reversed course Thursday.

The oversight organization had initially announced that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine would be prohibited for treatment of the novel coronavirus.

According to their statement retracting the rule change, the board said feedback from the medical and patient communities, as well as Governor Mike DeWine, led them to withdraw the proposed rule.

As a result of the feedback received by the medical and patient community and at the request of Governor DeWine, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has withdrawn proposed rule 4729:5-5-21 of the Administrative Code. Therefore, prohibitions on the prescribing of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in Ohio for the treatment of COVID-19 will not take effect at this time. This will allow the Board to reexamine the issue with the assistance of the State Medical Board of Ohio, clinical experts, and other stakeholders to determine appropriate next steps. Licensees should be aware that emergency rule 4729-5-30.2 is no longer effective and the requirements of that rule, including the inclusion of a diagnosis code on any prescription for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, are no longer applicable.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.