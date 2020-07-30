Advertisement

Sims now setting his sights on a spring football season at Heidelberg

Drew Sims is now preparing for a football season in the spring at Heidelberg University.
Drew Sims is now preparing for a football season in the spring at Heidelberg University.(WTVG)
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - He didn’t want his normal repetition of sports to get out of sync but it’s a new reality for Perrysburg HS graduate Drew Sims. The quarterback was used to football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring but earlier this month the Ohio Athletic Conference (Heidelberg, Ohio Northern) voted to move fall sports to the spring of 2021. The decision affected Sims’ new football team at Heidelberg University in Tiffin.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before. People don’t like change. It was shocking news. It’s news no one wanted to hear,” Sims said.

“It’s not all bad. Coach [Scott] Donaldson said that it could be worse. We still get to have a season as of now. Now I’ll get to go to college and learn how to be a student and then get into football. I really feel bad for seniors. Some may start internships in January and now they have to decide, do I make a living or play one more year of football? That wasn’t a question before this.”

The Heartland Athletic Conference (Defiance, Bluffton) voted to do the same thing - move fall sports to the new calendar year.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPGA golfer contracts COVID-19, drops out of Drive On Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gaby Lopez announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

Sports

Pandemic doesn’t stop father-son duo “attending” Tigers home opener

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Jeff Peek and his son, Dawson, made the nearly four-hour drive from Traverse City to “attend” the Tigers 2020 home opener.

Sports

Jeff and Dawson Peek drove nearly four hours to get near the ball park for the Tigers home opener.

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
Jeff and Dawson Peek drove nearly four hours to get near the ball park for the Tigers home opener.

Sports

Goodbye, Joe Nugent!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
Joe Nugent is leaving 13abc for opportunities elsewhere but we didn't want to let him leave without a goodbye.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Bluffton University football, fall sports delayed until spring

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Bluffton also announces guidelines for spectator restrictions.

Sports

The Indians, Tigers, and Reds begin the shortened MLB season.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
The Indians opened the season at home against the Royals. The Tigers opened with a 7-1 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

The future of the Tigers franchise is now in Toledo

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:52 AM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.

Sports

Tigers taxi squad reports to Toledo.

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT
Four of MLB.com’s Top 50 prospects are in the Tigers organization: Casey Mize, Matt Manning, Riley Greene, and Tarik Skubal. All four are in Toledo.