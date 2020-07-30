Sims now setting his sights on a spring football season at Heidelberg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - He didn’t want his normal repetition of sports to get out of sync but it’s a new reality for Perrysburg HS graduate Drew Sims. The quarterback was used to football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring but earlier this month the Ohio Athletic Conference (Heidelberg, Ohio Northern) voted to move fall sports to the spring of 2021. The decision affected Sims’ new football team at Heidelberg University in Tiffin.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before. People don’t like change. It was shocking news. It’s news no one wanted to hear,” Sims said.

“It’s not all bad. Coach [Scott] Donaldson said that it could be worse. We still get to have a season as of now. Now I’ll get to go to college and learn how to be a student and then get into football. I really feel bad for seniors. Some may start internships in January and now they have to decide, do I make a living or play one more year of football? That wasn’t a question before this.”

The Heartland Athletic Conference (Defiance, Bluffton) voted to do the same thing - move fall sports to the new calendar year.

