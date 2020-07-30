Advertisement

Toledo Botanical Garden creates accessible new space for those with disabilities

The Doneghy Inclusive Garden boasts AstroTurf, ADA complaint concrete paths, and carefully selected plants to make it accessible to everyone.
By Erica Murphy
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden has a brand-new feature rolling out just in time for the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 100th anniversary of the Ability Center.

“I was one of the first people to use the raised bed and I planted a plant,” says Katie Shelley, a disability advocate who helped with the design of the Doneghy Inclusive Garden. “It was really the first time I was ever able to plant a plant outside, so it was a really cool experience.”

This new green space also boasts AstroTurf which is easier to navigate in a wheelchair, ADA compliant concrete paths, and carefully selected plants that are proven to help people living with disabilities.

“This is a state-of-the-art accessible garden, says Executive Director Tim Harrington. “Metroparks has done a wonderful job in making sure it’s inclusive to everybody.”

One of the most eye-catching features of the new garden is a state-of-the-art rain wall. The wall is operated by a motion sensor, turning on the rain when someone is nearby and stimulating their senses of sight, sound, and feel.

The garden is named for Lera Doneghy and her late husband Charles who both lived with disabilities and found it tough to navigate the uneven outdoor terrain with wheelchairs. This new space is designed to give everyone easy access to nature.

“In the garden people, with disabilities will be able to use turnstiles to do gardening and then actually be able to do pottery,” explains Doneghy. “And I just think that’s so important.”

Park officials encourage everyone to come out and enjoy all the cool and calming features the garden has to offer. The new Doneghy Inclusive Garden will be open from 7 AM until sundown daily.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPS goes virtual in the fall

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The school board for Toledo Public Schools decided Thursday to hold classes online when school starts on September 8.

News

Metroparks Meetup: Doneghy Inclusive Garden

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Doneghy Inclusive Garden boasts AstroTurf, ADA complaint concrete paths, and carefully selected plants to make it accessible to everyone.

News

Lucas Co. Health Dept. leaning toward virtual learning due to coronavirus fears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Board is strongly considering recommending that ALL school districts do virtual learning for the Fall semester. The board held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the best options available to ensure student and staff safety as the middle of rising COVID-19 cases in the county and the state.

News

Man hospitalized after shooting on Melrose

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
A man is shot on Melrose in Toledo.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Toledo Public Schools push start date, go online only until further notice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The 2020-2021 school year will begin on September 8.

News

TEST

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is also a caption.

News

Cedar Point

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

DeWine proposes ban on the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine proposed stopping alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus at bars throughout the state.

News

Ohio Pharmacy Board backs off hydroxychloroquine ban

Updated: 4 hours ago
A long-utilized drug that has become a partisan issue in the effort to treat COVID-19 infections escaped from being banned for that purpose after the Ohio Pharmacy reversed course Thursday.

News

Graze Shared Kitchen

Updated: 5 hours ago