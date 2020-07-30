Advertisement

Toledo Public Schools push start date, go online only until further notice

The 2020-2021 school year will begin on September 8. Parents should make sure their contact info is up to date with their child's school.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Toledo Public Schools won’t be heading back into the classroom any time soon. The school board voted on Thursday not only to push the first day of school until September 8th but to exclusively utilize online learning until further notice. This is a change in course from an earlier plan which would have students returning under a rotating hybrid model that blended in-person and online learning.

According to TPS, administrators and principals for the districts’ schools will be back in school buildings starting Monday. Parents are urged to make sure their child’s school has up to date contact information so the district can contact them about the distribution of Chromebooks and other instructions.

TPS officials talk about why they are going Virtual this fall and delaying the start to September 8th.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, July 30, 2020

TPS is the second local school district to announce an online-only plan. Bowling Green Schools made their own announcement last week, choosing to keep students online through at least mid-October before re-assessing. Most other school districts in Northwest Ohio have chosen to utilize a hybrid option, bringing students back into school buildings for a part of the week and using online learning for the rest.

Statewide, Toledo joins both Cleveland and Columbus in moving students online for the start of the school year.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Teens concerned about education and sports this fall

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Nearly half of teenagers worry the quality of their education will suffer due to the pandemic.

Education

Demand for truck drivers continues despite pandemic

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
There is a waiting list to enroll in the CDL program at Owens Community College.

Back to School & Beyond

Columbus, Cleveland students will stay online for start of school year

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
Both districts have changed course to keep students online for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Back to School & Beyond

Sylvania schools to discuss hybrid plan for fall

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
The plan must be approved by the board and the health department before it can be finalized.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Helping parents navigate at-home learning this school year

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
COVID-19 has forced many parents to rethink sending their children into school buildings this fall.

Back to School & Beyond

Oregon Schools pause athletic practices after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
The Oregon City School district decided to pause all fall sports practices this week after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Education

Springfield Local Schools rolls out hybrid plan for Fall

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
K-12 students will return to school buildings two days a week and learn remotely the other three.

Back to School & Beyond

Washington Local announces options for returning to school

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Virtual town halls will be held next week to discuss the plans.

Education

Anthony Wayne Local Schools tying fall semester to Ohio alert system

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
How students return depends upon Lucas County's alert level.

Education

BG City Schools to remain online only for start of 2020-2021 school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
Bowling Green City Schools will remain online only as the 2020-2021 school year begins due to COVID-19.