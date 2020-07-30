Toledo Public Schools push start date, go online only until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Toledo Public Schools won’t be heading back into the classroom any time soon. The school board voted on Thursday not only to push the first day of school until September 8th but to exclusively utilize online learning until further notice. This is a change in course from an earlier plan which would have students returning under a rotating hybrid model that blended in-person and online learning.

According to TPS, administrators and principals for the districts’ schools will be back in school buildings starting Monday. Parents are urged to make sure their child’s school has up to date contact information so the district can contact them about the distribution of Chromebooks and other instructions.

TPS officials talk about why they are going Virtual this fall and delaying the start to September 8th. Posted by 13abc on Thursday, July 30, 2020

TPS is the second local school district to announce an online-only plan. Bowling Green Schools made their own announcement last week, choosing to keep students online through at least mid-October before re-assessing. Most other school districts in Northwest Ohio have chosen to utilize a hybrid option, bringing students back into school buildings for a part of the week and using online learning for the rest.

Statewide, Toledo joins both Cleveland and Columbus in moving students online for the start of the school year.

