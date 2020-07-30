Zimmers enhances Inverness’ return to golf course greatness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He gets his work ethic from his grandfather and John Zimmers has built a reputation his ancestor would be proud of. He is Inverness Club’s golf course superintendent and his course will be on national television later this week as the LPGA returns to form with the Drive On Championship.

“There’s always a vibe when you hear that first tee ball hit and yeah there’s something unique that you’re a part of when they hand out a trophy. That’s a neat thing whether it’s a junior amateur, an LPGA, or an Open it’s a pretty neat thing to be a part of,” Zimmers explained.

Now in his fourth year at Inverness, Zimmers has overseen the course when the U.S. Junior Amateur was played here in 2019. He’ll keep the course magnificent this week for the LPGA and then next year the Solheim Cup will be played at the 1903 course.

Prior to taking over at Inverness, Zimmer was the superintendent at Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh. During his 18-year tenure there, the club hosted the U.S. Amateur, the 2007 and 2016 Men’s U.S. Opens and the 2010 Women’s U.S. Open.

“He’s got high attention to detail. He’s not going to stop until it’s perfect,” Inverness Director of Golf J.J. Weaver said.

Club President Greg Kasper added, “Zimmer is just a mad scientist. He’s fantastic at his craft and he’s unbelievably committed.”

