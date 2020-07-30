Advertisement

Zimmers enhances Inverness’ return to golf course greatness

The superintendent has experience with multiple major championships
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He gets his work ethic from his grandfather and John Zimmers has built a reputation his ancestor would be proud of. He is Inverness Club’s golf course superintendent and his course will be on national television later this week as the LPGA returns to form with the Drive On Championship.

“There’s always a vibe when you hear that first tee ball hit and yeah there’s something unique that you’re a part of when they hand out a trophy. That’s a neat thing whether it’s a junior amateur, an LPGA, or an Open it’s a pretty neat thing to be a part of,” Zimmers explained.

Now in his fourth year at Inverness, Zimmers has overseen the course when the U.S. Junior Amateur was played here in 2019. He’ll keep the course magnificent this week for the LPGA and then next year the Solheim Cup will be played at the 1903 course.

Prior to taking over at Inverness, Zimmer was the superintendent at Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh. During his 18-year tenure there, the club hosted the U.S. Amateur, the 2007 and 2016 Men’s U.S. Opens and the 2010 Women’s U.S. Open.

“He’s got high attention to detail. He’s not going to stop until it’s perfect,” Inverness Director of Golf J.J. Weaver said.

Club President Greg Kasper added, “Zimmer is just a mad scientist. He’s fantastic at his craft and he’s unbelievably committed.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

John Zimmers prepares for another tournament at Inverness Club.

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Drew Sims is now preparing for a football season in the spring at Heidelberg University.

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

Sims now setting his sights on a spring football season at Heidelberg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
For Perrysburg high school graduate drew sims, his sports repetition has been football in the fall, basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring but that has changed.

News

LPGA golfer contracts COVID-19, drops out of Drive On Championship

Updated: 22 hours ago
Gaby Lopez announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

Pandemic doesn’t stop father-son duo “attending” Tigers home opener

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Jeff Peek and his son, Dawson, made the nearly four-hour drive from Traverse City to “attend” the Tigers 2020 home opener.

Sports

Jeff and Dawson Peek drove nearly four hours to get near the ball park for the Tigers home opener.

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
Jeff and Dawson Peek drove nearly four hours to get near the ball park for the Tigers home opener.

Sports

Goodbye, Joe Nugent!

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
Joe Nugent is leaving 13abc for opportunities elsewhere but we didn't want to let him leave without a goodbye.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Bluffton University football, fall sports delayed until spring

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Bluffton also announces guidelines for spectator restrictions.

Sports

The Indians, Tigers, and Reds begin the shortened MLB season.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
The Indians opened the season at home against the Royals. The Tigers opened with a 7-1 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati.