Advertisement

A brand new experience awaits kindergartners, families during COVID-19

With schools going with hybrid plans or fully remote, this year might be disappointing for kindergartners
kindergarten classroom
kindergarten classroom(Terri Russell)
By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first day of kindergarten is a major milestone for children, going to big kid school for the first time. But this year, it’s not your normal kindergarten experience.

"If we've set an expectation for these kids of what it's going to be like, and it's going to be exciting, and then to have that letdown that it's not happening," counselor Erin Wiley said, "and then to read from all the people around you emotionally that they're mad or sad or upset or confused and angry, for me that's going to be the biggest things for these kids to navigate.

Wiley said families often build up kindergarten, so with schools going with hybrid plans or fully remote, this year might be disappointing for the youngest students.

"So the biggest thing I think for these kids is going to be the disappointment of it being different," Wiley said. "But we have a choice of whether we keep communicating with our kids that this is a huge disappointment or we say, It's something new, and we can find good things in something new and we can handle hard feelings."

The pandemic has spawned new resources for families getting ready for big kid school.

The Toledo Library's Countdown to Kindergarten program has gone virtual this year to help families get prepared for whatever the fall semester brings.

"We wanted to still offer some of those tidbits of information in a video series that families can view on our webpage," TLCPL early literacy ready-to-read librarian Cristin Brown said.

You can find more information about that program at this link.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

United Way continues to provide for needy children through pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Molander
While supplies are down during the coronavirus, the need remains high.

Back to School & Beyond

Toledo Public Schools push start date, go online-only until further notice

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The 2020-2021 school year will begin on September 8.

Back to School & Beyond

Teens concerned about education and sports this fall

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
Nearly half of teenagers worry the quality of their education will suffer due to the pandemic.

Education

Demand for truck drivers continues despite pandemic

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
There is a waiting list to enroll in the CDL program at Owens Community College.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Columbus, Cleveland students will stay online for start of school year

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
Both districts have changed course to keep students online for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Back to School & Beyond

Sylvania schools to discuss hybrid plan for fall

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
The plan must be approved by the board and the health department before it can be finalized.

Back to School & Beyond

Helping parents navigate at-home learning this school year

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
COVID-19 has forced many parents to rethink sending their children into school buildings this fall.

Back to School & Beyond

Oregon Schools pause athletic practices after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
The Oregon City School district decided to pause all fall sports practices this week after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Education

Springfield Local Schools rolls out hybrid plan for Fall

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
K-12 students will return to school buildings two days a week and learn remotely the other three.

Back to School & Beyond

Washington Local announces options for returning to school

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Virtual town halls will be held next week to discuss the plans.