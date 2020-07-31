August’s full moon rises Sunday night

(Gray News) – The August full moon has a fishy name.

On Monday, the sturgeon moon reaches its peak just before noon at 11:59 a.m. Eastern.

The moon will look full both Sunday and Monday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

It also goes by a few other names depending on what part of the country you live in, including the full green corn moon, wheat cut moon, blueberry moon and moon when all things ripen.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

