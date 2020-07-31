Illegal dumping at area recycling centers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a problem across Lucas County, but residents in Oregon are seeing new signs to stop illegal dumping.

People who live in Oregon said goodbye to curbside recycling in December. But many still wanted to do their part, and Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful wanted to help them do that. But lately, the extra recycling centers around town have seen more trash.

Adam Cassi is the Executive Director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful. He tells 13abc, "We have the ability to handle a little bit of contamination. Somebody makes a mistake. But we're also seeing is what seems like people just making the wrong choices purposefully."

Those choices have led to the dumping of toilets, construction materials, even a paddleboat.

Cassi says, "It's plastic, I don't want it in the landfill either, but there's no real good option for it. It can't be recycled the best thing to do is just to throw it away."

But the problem goes beyond just sorting.

“Somebody has to pay for that down the road. We have people that are dedicated to going around and cleaning up these locations, which costs us money, which costs the county, which costs the city money.”

So, Cassi says the county has put up new signs and is working on additional surveillance to ward off dumpers. And the crackdown comes at a good time. In the era of COVID-19, Cassi says waste has jumped 30%.

“People are home a lot, not only do they have more waste from living at home more often, but just like me, I’ve cleaned out my basement, my attic, and done a couple of home improvement projects and I’ve got some half-used cans of paint that I would love to get rid of, and there are some great places to do that.”

If you have large items that you need to get rid of, or you like to report illegal dumping, you can visit https://www.co.lucas.oh.us/345/Keep-Toledo-Lucas-County-Beautiful.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.