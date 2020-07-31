Advertisement

July 31st Weather Forecast

Rain likely for the weekend, cooler next week.
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. Increasing clouds are expected on Saturday with rain possible for the afternoon. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few more showers are possible on Sunday afternoon. Additional showers are likely on Monday and Tuesday. Rain totals over the weekend could range from 0.5″ to 2″. Another 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is possible early next week. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday through Thursday.

