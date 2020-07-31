July 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. Increasing clouds are expected on Saturday with rain possible for the afternoon. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few more showers are possible on Sunday afternoon. Additional showers are likely on Monday and Tuesday. Rain totals over the weekend could range from 0.5″ to 2″. Another 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is possible early next week. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s Sunday through Thursday.

