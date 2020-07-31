Advertisement

Police need help looking for a burglary suspect

The suspect allegedly stole a gun from the home.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police want to know if you can identify this burglary suspect.

The suspect was caught on video after he allegedly broke into a home on the 3800 block of Burton.

Police say the suspect used the victim’s backpack to steal items from the home.

Police say the thief stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun, an Xbox one game system and 12 video games.

