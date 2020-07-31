Advertisement

Toledo Police release second community relations survey

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released its second Community Relations Survey to gauge the relationship between Toledo Police and the citizens of Toledo and to provide critical data that will help determine how to better protect and serve the community.

The survey asks participants basic questions about themselves, questions about the Toledo Police Department, and about the City of Toledo. The information is kept confidential and citizens are encouraged to fill it out, but are not required to.

The survey was first released in December 206, and 802 responses were collected.

To take the Community Relations Survey, visit ToledoPolice.com and click on the blue “Community Relations Survey” button.

