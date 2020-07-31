Advertisement

Toledo Public Schools cancels fall sports

The school district will evaluate winter sports on Oct 1
Thomasville football
Thomasville football(Joey Lamar)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The six Toledo high schools will not be offering sports this fall, due to coronavirus fears.

Toledo Public Schools officials confirmed Friday that all fall sports games have been canceled between the City League schools, as well as their nonconference games with other schools in the area.

