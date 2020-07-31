Toledo Public Schools cancels fall sports
The school district will evaluate winter sports on Oct 1
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The six Toledo high schools will not be offering sports this fall, due to coronavirus fears.
Toledo Public Schools officials confirmed Friday that all fall sports games have been canceled between the City League schools, as well as their nonconference games with other schools in the area.
