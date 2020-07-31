Advertisement

United Way continues to provide for needy children through pandemic

United Way
United Way(Wikipedia)
By Kayla Molander
By Kayla Molander
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Concerns over the coronavirus prevented the United Way of Greater Toledo from holding its traditional Kickoff To Caring event, but it hasn't prevented the organization from giving back.

On Friday morning, representatives from Toledo Public Schools were at the United Way building, picking up more than 2,000 back-to-school kids for kids in need in the area.

Volunteers packed 4,000 kits total, which will be distributed throughout Lucas County.

Normally, the organization brings in 1,000 volunteers to pack 5,000 backpacks in an hour. This year, it took 75 volunteers 10 hours, working in rotating shifts spaced out over a few days to get these kits together.

Because of the coronavirus, donations for the school supplies are down, but demand is up and the need is not going away anytime soon.

"Just because a kid isn't going to school in person right now, or in a couple of weeks, doesn't mean that in two months they might not need a new set of supplies or access to a different kind of support," United Way of Greater Toledo's Jennifer Archer said.

If you want to help, volunteer opportunities can be found at this link.

