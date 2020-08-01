27-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot in the 700 block of Siegel early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to that location just after 4 AM on Saturday for reports of a person shot. That’s when they discovered the victim, identified as Brock Snyder, suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health - St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

The incident has been ruled a homicide and police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

