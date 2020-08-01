Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LPGA tournament adds to Inverness Club’s history

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Inverness Club President Greg Kasper said, “If [the tournament] was going to be in Toledo we really wanted to be a part of that. The LPGA has been a phenomenal partner with the Solheim Cup coming next year and this just seemed like a natural progression."

News

Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ohio bars/restaurants now banned from serving alcohol after 10:00pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Ohio bars/restaurants now banned from serving alcohol after 10:00pm

News

Police need help looking for a burglary suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo Police need the public's help looking for a burglary suspect.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses recently introduced RECLAIM Act

Updated: 3 hours ago

National Politics

Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's order means the court is not likely even to consider the substance of the issue until after the November election, while work on the wall continues.