LPGA tournament adds to Inverness Club’s history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside the hallway of champions at Inverness Club is a photo of Betsy Rawls and Betty MacKinnon, the winners of the 1954 Inverness Invitational – the first time Inverness hosted a women’s tournament.

“You’re going to have the best of the best playing out here this week and you had the best in ladies golf playing here in 1954. Eight hall of famers. It’s a very awesome list of women who played back then and i’m certain you’ll have future Hall of Famers playing today,” said Club Historian Mike McCullough.

Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, and Stacy Lewis are all playing in the LPGA’s Drive On Championship.

Inverness Club President Greg Kasper said, “If [the tournament] was going to be in Toledo we really wanted to be a part of that. The LPGA has been a phenomenal partner with the Solheim Cup coming next year and this just seemed like a natural progression to grow the game, grow women’s golf. To grow access to that. I think it’s a win win.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.