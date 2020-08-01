Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fall sports are cancelled at Toledo Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year as high school teams across the Buckeye State may begin fall sports practices Saturday.

The district will discuss what the winter season holds on Oct. 1, 2020.

“I have a hard time - and I think our leadership - Dr. (Romulus) Durant and Mr. (Jim) Gant, has a hard time the cabinet level, board members saying its OK to have athletics when kids aren’t actually in school,” Toledo Public Schools Director of Athletics Edward Kaser said. “The ultimate decision was made above my level. I fortunately work in a situation where I do have input, I am herd and am able to share my feelings. I was asked a lot of questions - the implications of not having fall sports.”

That means no soccer, football, volleyball or cross country in the fall for the City League in 2020. Football draws the most attention in the fall for many high school athletic programs. It also brings in money at the gate departments frequently need to function.

“The district has been extremely supportive in athletics,” Kaser said. “Because we shut down in the spring - spring is a non-revenue season for us - fortunately we were able to have some carry-over. I have (athletic directors) that try to be extremely money conscious and spend money wisely. The things that hurt would be like the Start-Whitmer situation. That place was packed last year at Start. What a big event that was to renew that rivalry.”

Could football happen in the spring this school year to not only help those budgets, but also participation opportunities for kids?

“Spring football would greatly depend on what type of authorization that we would get from the Ohio High School Athletic Association at this point,” Kaser said. “If the football season continues throughout the state, I’m not sure what the implications are at this point for us to be able to try do something in the spring.”

Kaser says he did not want to be the first one in Northwest Ohio to make the decision to cancel the fall season, but the more he thought about it, it seems like the right thing to do.

