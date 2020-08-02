Deadly crash in Hancock County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another injured in a rollover crash in Hancock County Sunday morning.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly before 5AM in Washington Township.

Deputies say the driver was traveling westbound on SR 613 near CR 257 when they lost control over the railroad tracks.

The passenger was taken to Promedica Hospital in Fostoria with unknown injuries. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

