Fuel spill causes multiple accidents along I-75

At least 13 vehicles involved in 2 separate accident sites
Crash
Crash(Gray)
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A diesel fuel spill on I-75 caused multiple accidents Sunday afternoon, shutting down part of the highway.

According to a spokesperson with OSHP Defiance Post, a commercial vehicle coming southbound near mile marker 199 (SR-65 / Miami St) lost its left fuel tank, spilling diesel fuel over the roadway into the construction zone there. 3 vehicles crashed at this site.

Just north of Buck Road, another 10 vehicles were involved in an accident, including the semi. “3 or 4″ minor injuries were reported, though no one has been transported to the hospital.

I-75 southbound is expected to remain closed through the early evening between Miami Street and Wales Road, to cover the spill area with sand. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and find an alternate route.

OSHP advises that anyone who may have driven through the spill area may still have diesel fuel on their tires, which could lead to slippery conditions combined with the rain.

The incident is still under investigation.

