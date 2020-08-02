Advertisement

Napoleon High School holds its first football practice for 2020

August 1 is the first day schools around the Buckeye state can meet for fall sports practices
By Steve Slivka
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - It is only appropriate that it is raining first thing Saturday morning for the Napoleon Wildcats first football practice seeing how it is still 2020.

“We all love playing out in the rain,” Napoleon running back Jarrett Gerdeman said. “It seems like whenever it rains we all get happy and excited so maybe its not such a bad thing.”

Excitement and structure. Those are two reoccurring themes around practice here at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium.

When we last a team from Napoleon, its girls basketball team had just won a regional championship and COVID-19 cut its season short in the state semifinals. Head football coach Tory Strock’s daughter was on that basketball team as five months later he moves from parent to coach for a new chapter.

“As a father back in March standing outside of St. John Arena and having that shutdown I’m still not over that, I still have trouble talking about that,” Strock said. “These are moments that these kids can never have back. Its easy as adults to say, ‘Well you have to sacrifice for the greater good.’ I agree with that and understand that, but you know what, we all had those moments. To this day at 44 years old, those moments are a huge part of who I am and who I’ve become and who I’m going to be as a father, as a husband, as an educator. I just feel so strongly about the vitality of sports - not just football but sports - and what it means to kids.”

In order to do their part to have a season, Strock says enforcement it is not only on the coaching staff but his senior class as well to make sure everyone follows all of the social distance-related rules.

“It almost feels like sometimes you’re being a jerk when you have to tell them to get spaced,” Gerdeman said. “It’s all because we want to have a season. And all my teammates know it’s that no one is being mean it’s because we all want to have a season.”

The Wildcats have a reason for excitement for this season - dating back to when the class of 2021 were seventh graders - the coaching staff knew they could be a special group.

“We’re trying to balance the seriousness of the virus and what football and sports mean to kids,” Strock said. “I just hope we can find a happy marriage there.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Toledo Public Schools postpones its 2020-21 fall sports season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Toledo Public Schools postpones its 2020-21 fall sports season.

Football

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
Football teams will play a 10-game season

Football

Imagine for Youth Foundation distributes $10,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
The Micah Hyde Football Camp typically takes place this time of year. Instead, his foundation awarded scholarships to ten different northwest Ohio seniors.

Football

Leipsic leaving BVC, accepts bid to Northwest Conference

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The Vikings are leaving the Blanchard Valley Conference and are currently discussing plans to move forward with another conference.

Latest News

Football

Toledoan, Super Bowl champion Curtis Johnson remembers Don Shula

Updated: May. 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Johnson was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1970 and won two Super Bowls under Shula.

High School

No return to school means no spring sports in Ohio

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
A plan by the Ohio High School Athletic Association laid out April 10 for spring sports ended up being for naught, as K-12 students will not be returning to class in the 2019-2020 school year.

High School

Ohio winter sports continue to wait for its championships

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
The Napoleon High School girls basketball teams is one team waiting for a chance to play in its state semifinal game. Wauseon and other schools have wrestlers also waiting.

Football

National Signing Day features many student-athletes from Northwest Ohio

Updated: Dec. 18, 2019 at 3:57 PM EST
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Click to see which student-athletes are headed to play sports in college.

High School

OHSAA Board of Directors Approves New Feeder School Selection Option for Non-Public Schools

Updated: Dec. 11, 2019 at 7:25 PM EST
|
By Ohio High School Athletic Association
Change Enacted After Competitive Balance Business Rules are Modified

Football

Clyde wins Division IV state football championship

Updated: Dec. 7, 2019 at 8:21 PM EST
|
By Steve Slivka
This is the second state football championship for Clyde.