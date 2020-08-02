Onions recalled after salmonella outbreak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FDA and CDC are investigating a link between red onions and salmonella. According to data from the FDA, people in 35 states have gotten ill after eating red onions. The onions in question were produced by Thomas International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California.

According to a statement on the FDA’s website " Although the investigation has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination. This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. Recall information will be made public as soon as it is available from Thomson International, Inc.”

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

