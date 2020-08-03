Advertisement

8/2: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Round 2 of showers/storms late Monday; comfortable Wed-Fri
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Light to moderate rain will persist overnight. Round 2 of our showers/storms for the week will arrive late Monday and linger through Tuesday morning. Highs will remain in the 70s through most of the week -- with much lower humidity, to boot! We’ll heat things up more next weekend, back to the mid 80s.

