8/2: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Round 2 of showers/storms late Monday; comfortable Wed-Fri
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Light to moderate rain will persist overnight. Round 2 of our showers/storms for the week will arrive late Monday and linger through Tuesday morning. Highs will remain in the 70s through most of the week -- with much lower humidity, to boot! We’ll heat things up more next weekend, back to the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.