August 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a good chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There is a chance for waterspouts over Lake Erie. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the low 60s. There is a chance for an afternoon shower on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s. The rest of the work week will bring highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine and low humidity.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.