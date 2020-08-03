Advertisement

August 3rd Weather Forecast

Cool Week On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a good chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. There is a chance for waterspouts over Lake Erie. The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the low 60s. There is a chance for an afternoon shower on Tuesday with a high in the upper 70s. The rest of the work week will bring highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine and low humidity.

Forecast

Aug. 1, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT