Cardinals-Tigers series postponed due to positive coronavirus results

The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park from Tuesday, August 4th through Thursday, August 6th has been postponed.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 16, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 16, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park from Tuesday, August 4th through Thursday, August 6th has been postponed.

The Cardinals have had 13 members of the organization test positive for COVID-19 in the last week, including seven players and six staff members. 

The club, which has been in quarantine since Thursday, will stay in Milwaukee and their personnel will continue to be tested daily. The tentative plan is for the team to resume its regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis.

