CDC releases tool to help families with back-to-school decision

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a useful tool to help parents, caregivers, and guardians make their choices about how their child will return to school in the fall, such as deciding between in-person and virtual learning.

This virtual tool is designed to help weigh the risks and benefits of available educational options. It is organized to provide parents and caregivers with information on COVID-19 and why safely reopening schools is so critical.

The tools help assess a child’s and family’s risk of COVID-19; consider factors that will help make a choice, if offered, of instructional format (e.g. virtual, in person, or a hybrid option); and prepare for the school year, regardless of format.

You can find the tool at this link.

