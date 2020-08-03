Advertisement

LISC, Lowe’s offering emergency grant assistance

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A cooperation between LISC and Lowe's will provide emergency grant assistance to small businesses across the United States.

Lowe's made a $55 million significant commitment grant that small businesses desperately need to stay afloat.

LISC will deploy grants to help small businesses bridge the financial gap, and provide guidance to help them navigate the intricate web of public and private resources now available.

LISC will focus these efforts on historically underserved communities — especially those enterprises owned or led by minorities and women, who often lack access to affordable capital.

Go to this link to apply.

