Major changes at the Wood County Fair this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At first glance, the Wood County Fair looks like it does any other year. There are lines at the food stands, and animals everywhere. But when you take a closer look, it’s quickly clear this is a much different fair.

There are fewer people staying here in campers, and less people are visiting. Safety measures are in place throughout the fairgrounds. The changes are of course part of an effort to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

The competitors we spoke with say they understand the changes and they are grateful for the people who made sure the fair was able to happen this year.

There is a live stream of the competition. So if you can’t be here in person, you can log on to your computer or phone and see the action. The fair is scheduled to run through next Monday.

To learn more get connected to https://www.woodcounty-fair.com/senior-fair-board

