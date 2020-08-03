Advertisement

Make-A-Wish adapts wishes during COVID-19

The organization is foregoing travel for the next year
Evelyn Tussing posing with her Make-A-Wish horse, Cash.
Evelyn Tussing posing with her Make-A-Wish horse, Cash.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Make-A-Wish grants hundreds of wishes to children in Ohio every year. Donations make those wishes possible but due to COVID-19 all of the annual galas are virtual. According to the non-profit, donations are down but the number of Wish Kids is rising.

Due to the virus, the organization is also adapting how they serve Wish Kids. Right now, all travel plans are on hold for at least a year. A very popular wish is a family trip to Hawaii or Disney but due to the threat of COVID-19 and the fragile immune systems of many of these children, Make-A-Wish is postponing. The organization is instead finding new ways to grant wishes and urging families to think outside the box when it comes time to make a wish.

“Backyard, room redoes, online shopping trips, we are changing and it’s been interesting,” says Cherie Chatreau-Grifo, Senior Development Officer with Make-A-Wish.

Some children always opt toward something that lasts longer or can be done during a pandemic, while maintaining social distancing. For example, Evelyn Tussing, 6, has cystic fibrosis. She was approached by Make-A-Wish and 3 years later is receiving her wish of a horse. The Tussing family says riding is Evelyn’s passion. She started riding last year at Challenged Champions Equestrian Center in Ottawa, Ohio. The riding is therapeutic and her family says the vibrations also help loosen mucus that can build up in the young girl’s lungs.

The riding therapy center also connected the Tussing family with Theresa Logan, a woman who is now becoming part of the Make-A-Wish family and helping provide the horse that Evelyn will call her own. “Cash” is going home with Evelyn soon and her family says Make-A-Wish is giving her much more than a hobby, it’s providing her hope and confidence that even with a chronic disease, anything is possible.

If you would like to help fund a wish, Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual fundraisers this year in place of the traditional galas. You can donate online right now to help make a child’s dream come true.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Major changes at the Wood County Fair this year

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
At first glance, the Wood County Fair looks like it does any other year. There are lines at the food stands, and animals everywhere. But when you take a closer look, it’s quickly clear this is a much different fair.

News

Trump visiting NW Ohio Thursday for campaign stop at Whirlpool factory

Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, August 6, President Trump will visit Clyde, Ohio to tour a Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant.

News

Police investigate shootout in parking lot complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police are investigating a shootout between two men.

News

Cardinals-Tigers series postponed due to positive coronavirus results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park from Tuesday, August 4th through Thursday, August 6th has been postponed.

Latest News

News

August 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lucas Co. Sheriff Sgt. under investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means and Jeremy Schneider
The officer was placed on leave Wednesday.

Entertainment

TSO announces revamped season with new attendance options

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The TSO will offer both socially distanced in-person and streaming attendance options for its concerts.

News

August 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

LISC, Lowe’s offering emergency grant assistance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Lowe's made a $55 million significant commitment grant that small businesses desperately need to stay afloat.

News

Back in session: St. John’s Jesuit begins classes Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Students will head back to the building for in-person classes for the first time since March.