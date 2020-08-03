Police investigate shootout in parking lot complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say 33-year-old Demetrius Rowelll was involved in a shootout with another suspect Friday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 4456 Airport Highway.

Police say Rowell was shot twice and the other suspect left the scene. Investigators say multiple vehicles were hit with bullets, a balcony door was shattered and there were multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Police have not made any arrests.

