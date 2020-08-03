Clearing up quarantine confusion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community spread means COVID-19 testing sites are packed. A shortage of some of the test supplies means results are delayed by as much as two weeks. “There is a lack of some re-agents that are out there so we’re dealing with that,” says Dr. Eric Zgodzinski PH, who is the Lucas County Health Commissioner.

Because of that Zgodzinski, says you need to know what to do immediately after any COVID exposure. If you’ve been exposed to a person who is confirmed to test positive for COVID, you need to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days. “Because the disease runs it’s course in 2 to 14 days so that’s why we say you should be quarantined for 14 days.”

If you develop COVID Symptoms and test positive for the virus you need to isolate for 10-days. Promedica Dr. Brian Kaminiski MD says “Isolation is staying away from other people who might be at risk who you might expose and we know through data, the best practice and following CDC Guidance that that time period should be 10 days.”

This also means you are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and improvement of your respiratory symptoms. Now because of a delay in testing, healthcare systems are treating patients based on their exposure dates to COVID and any COVID symptoms. “The no testing strategy relies on people isolating based on the presence of symptoms and then quarantine based on the presence of exposure,” says Dr. Kaminski.

