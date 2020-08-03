Advertisement

Clearing up quarantine confusion

How long should you quarantine/isolate with COVID-19
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community spread means COVID-19 testing sites are packed. A shortage of some of the test supplies means results are delayed by as much as two weeks. “There is a lack of some re-agents that are out there so we’re dealing with that,” says Dr. Eric Zgodzinski PH, who is the Lucas County Health Commissioner.

Because of that Zgodzinski, says you need to know what to do immediately after any COVID exposure. If you’ve been exposed to a person who is confirmed to test positive for COVID, you need to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days. “Because the disease runs it’s course in 2 to 14 days so that’s why we say you should be quarantined for 14 days.”

If you develop COVID Symptoms and test positive for the virus you need to isolate for 10-days. Promedica Dr. Brian Kaminiski MD says “Isolation is staying away from other people who might be at risk who you might expose and we know through data, the best practice and following CDC Guidance that that time period should be 10 days.”

This also means you are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and improvement of your respiratory symptoms. Now because of a delay in testing, healthcare systems are treating patients based on their exposure dates to COVID and any COVID symptoms. “The no testing strategy relies on people isolating based on the presence of symptoms and then quarantine based on the presence of exposure,” says Dr. Kaminski.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump claims authority to issue order on mail-in votes

Updated: 28 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is claiming he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice.

News

University of Toledo Rocket Restart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17th for the first time since early March.

News

TPD investigate shootout at apartment complex

Updated: 1 hours ago
TPD investigates shootout at apartment complex.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Major changes at the Wood County Fair this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
At first glance, the Wood County Fair looks like it does any other year. There are lines at the food stands, and animals everywhere. But when you take a closer look, it’s quickly clear this is a much different fair.

News

Trump visiting NW Ohio Thursday for campaign stop at Whirlpool factory

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Thursday, August 6, President Trump will visit Clyde, Ohio to tour a Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant.

News

Make-A-Wish adapts wishes during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Make-A-Wish is adapting wishes due to COVID-19. They are urging families to choose something besides travel and asking donors to support the cause virtually this year.

News

Police investigate shootout in parking lot complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police are investigating a shootout between two men.

News

Cardinals-Tigers series postponed due to positive coronavirus results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park from Tuesday, August 4th through Thursday, August 6th has been postponed.

News

August 3rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago