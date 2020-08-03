Advertisement

Trump visiting NW Ohio Thursday for campaign stop at Whirlpool factory

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
Aug. 3, 2020
CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - On Thursday, August 6, President Trump will visit Clyde, Ohio to tour a Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant.

According to a press release, the President will deliver remarks on “his Administration’s successful efforts to revitalize and support America’s resurgent manufacturing industry.”

In that release, Trump touted efforts undertaken in the trade stand-off with China, which he claims helped Whirlpool compete better in the U.S. marketplace.

President Trump continues to put American jobs first and stop international agreements that disadvantage manufacturing companies in the United States and hurt the economy. With a renewed focus on American-made products, President Trump has negotiated free, fair, and reciprocal agreements with our trading partners which has driven job creation, business investment, and manufacturing across our nation.

The Whirlpool facility in Clyde employs over 3,000 people and has around 10,000 employees throughout Ohio. Its facility is also the largest washer manufacturing plant in the world. 

This will be the President’s 16th trip to Ohio.

