TSO announces revamped season with new attendance options

(KSFY)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for its 77th season with a revised schedule and new attendance options for concertgoeres. The TSO will offer both socially distanced in-person and streaming attendance options for its concerts, which will be held at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater until February.

Highlights from the 2020-2021 Season:

• Golden Globe, Tony, and Emmy Award-winner Bernadette Peters makes her Toledo debut, in a one-night-only Spotlight Event.

• The Toledo Ballet’s 80th Anniversary presentation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker.

• Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Recomposed by Max Richter, a treasured favorite with a 21st century spin. 

• The return of the Canadian Brass in a program of music by Brahms and Shostakovich. 

• Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Jon Nakamatsu performing Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto. 

• A rousing tribute to Louis Armstrong, featuring trumpeter Byron Stripling.

• A re-creation of Frank Sinatra’s Only the Lonely, featuring Sinatra’s granddaughter, vocalist AJ Lambert.

• Coming to Toledo from a galaxy far, far away — the TSO performs John Williams’s entire score to “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” alongside the iconic film.

Tickets for all performances are available to the general public and can be purchased at toledosymphony.com, by calling the box office at 419.246.8000, or by emailing boxoffice@artstoledo.com

New this season, the TSO will launch a state-of-the-art streaming platform. Modeled after popular products like Netflix and Hulu, the TAPA Streaming technology will allow virtual ticketholders to view most performances on their computers, phones, tablets, Apple TV, or Roku devices. More information on TAPA Streaming is available at toledosymphony.com/stream.

The TSO is implementing additional safety measures for in-person attendance, including increased sanitizing of high touch surfaces, easy access to hand sanitizing stations, enforcement of social distancing guidelines, use of masks, touchless ticketing, and special audience routing throughout the Peristyle. More information on these safety measures is available at toledosymphony.com/safety.

