August 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the middle 70s. The sky will clear out tonight which will bring the coolest night of the summer. Lows will dip into the low to middle 50s. Patchy fog is possible by morning. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 70s. The sky will be mostly sunny late week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The heat returns next week with better storm chances. Highs could near 90 by next Monday.

