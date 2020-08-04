Advertisement

Bar shifts business model after COVID-19 alcohol sale restrictions

The Polish Ostrich is rolling out a breakfast menu to make ends meet
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ohio, bars and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve alcohol past 10:00pm. It’s part of Governor Dewine’s COVID-19 restrictions. The move went into effect this past week, forcing many places to close much earlier than they are used to. The Polish Ostrich, a west Toledo bar and grille, decided to flip the script and adjust it’s hours in an effort to make up the lost revenue from 10:00 pm-2:00 am.

Kitchen Manager, Jim Beck, says starting on Wednesday, August 5, the bar will open at 5:30 am. The owners of the bar came up with the idea of changing the hours with the hopes of attracting people looking for breakfast.

“We are hoping some third shifters wanting breakfast or maybe a drink will come in,” says Beck.

The breakfast menu begins Wednesday morning. Beck and other staff members are hoping it will bring in extra cash and bridge the gap.

The Polish Ostrich is located near the corner of Phillips and Sylvania Avenue in Toledo.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monroe County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The 2020 Monroe County Fair was cancelled, but there is still competition between 4-H members and a livestock auction.

News

If TPS fall sports happen, it’ll be complicated

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The district plans to re-evaluate COVID safety on October 1

News

Monroe County 4-H competition goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
There is also an online livestock auction this year

Back to School & Beyond

Volunteers stuff backpacks with supplies for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
Although the way kids are going back to school this fall will be different, depending on where you live, leaders at Lucas County Children Services want to make sure all students have what they need to make this year a success.

Latest News

News

Ohio students will be required to wear a mask to school, with a few exceptions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Citing a recommendation the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Governor Mike DeWine said that he would issue an emergency order requiring K-12 students to wear a mask when they return to school.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UAW Region 2B director Richard Rankin resigns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A press release said the resignation is personal in nature. Rankin had been facing charges under Article 30 of the UAW constitution.

News

August 4th Noon Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Land Bank acquires three historic downtown buildings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The three buildings will be placed on the market.