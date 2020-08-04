Bar shifts business model after COVID-19 alcohol sale restrictions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Ohio, bars and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve alcohol past 10:00pm. It’s part of Governor Dewine’s COVID-19 restrictions. The move went into effect this past week, forcing many places to close much earlier than they are used to. The Polish Ostrich, a west Toledo bar and grille, decided to flip the script and adjust it’s hours in an effort to make up the lost revenue from 10:00 pm-2:00 am.

Kitchen Manager, Jim Beck, says starting on Wednesday, August 5, the bar will open at 5:30 am. The owners of the bar came up with the idea of changing the hours with the hopes of attracting people looking for breakfast.

“We are hoping some third shifters wanting breakfast or maybe a drink will come in,” says Beck.

The breakfast menu begins Wednesday morning. Beck and other staff members are hoping it will bring in extra cash and bridge the gap.

The Polish Ostrich is located near the corner of Phillips and Sylvania Avenue in Toledo.

