Dog allegedly stolen in Adrian, adopted in Lima

Man accused of stealing car with chihuahua inside.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - She says her car was stolen, along with her dog. Now, the alleged thief is in jail, and her dog is adopted out to a new family in a different state.

Lost, then found and adopted.
Lost, then found and adopted.(Kristi Sam | Kristi Sample)

Chloe Mae is a 7-year-old chihuahua from Adrian, Michigan. On July 23, Chloe Mae’s owner, Kristi Sample, says a friend asked her for a ride to court.

On the way, Sample stopped at the Hobby Lobby in Adrian, and while she was inside, she says her friend brought her dog out to her car and drove off with both.

Kristi Sample says her dog enjoys rides in her car, which was stolen with her dog inside.
Kristi Sample says her dog enjoys rides in her car, which was stolen with her dog inside.(Kristi Sampl | Kristi Sample)

Later that same day, Adrian Police told Sample her car was recovered in Sidney, Ohio, and that her friend, Carlos Cortez, was behind the wheel. He was taken into custody. Cortez was booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Drug Abuse.

Carlos Cortez is facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Drug Abuse in Shelby County, Ohio.
Carlos Cortez is facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Drug Abuse in Shelby County, Ohio.(Shelby County Ohio | Shelby Co Jail)

In the meantime, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found Chloe Mae along I-75 near Lima. According to Sample, that trooper took Chloe Mae to the Allen County Dog Warden. The dog was held for several days, then adopted out to a new family.

Sample says she located Chloe Mae by asking her vet for the ID number to her microchip and providing the number to the company Pet Key. Once the microchip was scanned by the dog warden in Lima, it could be tracked via computer, and Sample could locate her dog. However, the database had not been updated with Sample’s current address or contact information, so the dog warden couldn’t directly reach out to Sample.

Now, Sample is pleading for the new owners of Chloe Mae to return the dog they legally adopted. The Allen County Dog Warden is not disclosing the name of those new owners, but the dog warden told Sample the county has reached out to them to explain the situation. Whether they return the dog is entirely up to them.

Chihuahua Chloe Mae is now with another family after the car she was inside was allegedly stolen.
Chihuahua Chloe Mae is now with another family after the car she was inside was allegedly stolen.(Kristi | Kristi Sample)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

