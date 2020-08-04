Advertisement

First Responder of the Week: Rick Helminski

Helminski first became a volunteer with Springfield Twp. when he was 18-years old
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He dedicated decades of his life to serving the people of Springfield Township. But after 35 years, Rick Helminski has retired as a firefighter and paramedic, and we recognize the now-retired assistant chief as our First Responder of the Week.

Rick spent 35 years of his life making life better for people. He made a lot of friends and saved a lot of lives along the way. Rick served as the assistant chief of the department for the last 15 years of his career.

He became a volunteer with the department when he was an 18-year-old senior at Springfield High School. Through the years, Rick was a mentor to many in the department.

Those who worked for and with Rick say he was a strong but kind leader. He has a simple philosophy when it comes to leadership, treat others the way you would like to be treated.

In late June, Rick’s work family honored a man who had been by their side for so many years with a sendoff event. It was certainly a fitting tribute to a man whose life has impacted so many others.

Do you know a First responder that deserves recognition? Nominate him, or her, on our website 13abc.com. We air these stories every Monday on Action News at 11.

