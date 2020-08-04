Former Toledo firefighter enters Alford plea in child rape, pornography case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Toledo firefighter has entered an Alford plea on charges of child rape pornography in Lucas County Court.

Richard Knight was found guilty and must register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced on August 20, and his bond was continued at $560,000.

Knight was indicted in February on multiple felony counts of rape, gross sexual imposition, and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The rape and sexual imposition charges are alleged to have occurred between July 2007 and September 2009, according to the indictment. The child pornography charges stem from a date in December 2019.

The alleged victim was under 10-years old at the time.

A spokesperson for Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed Knight was a member of the department from 1974 until he retired in March 2009.

