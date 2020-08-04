Advertisement

If TPS fall sports happen, it’ll be complicated

The district plans to re-evaluate COVID safety on October 1
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools maintains they will re-evaluate their decision to postpone fall sports on October 1.

The district will consider whether students can play safely. If the answer is yes, then teams will play a condensed season.

“We will look at the schedule from that point forward and see what games could be played. Actually, at the point, we’re pretty much just into league play. So we would play our own league,” TPS Community Outreach Director Linda Meyer said.

Making that happen will be tough.

Toledo public school teams aren’t allowed to practice, and would likely need two weeks at a minimum to prepare. That puts them half-way through the month.

The regular season for football typically ends by November, allowing them two or three games before the postseason usually begins. Volleyball playoffs start around the third week of October. The state meet for cross country was November 2 last year.

If the answer is no for the fall, those sports could be pushed to the spring.

The whole situation will create challenges for surrounding schools as well.

Further guidance is expected from the OHSAA later this week.

