Land Bank acquires three historic downtown buildings

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three historic buildings in downtown Toledo have a chance at new life after the Board of the Lucas County Land Bank authorized the organization to accept the deeds to the Spitzer, Nicholas, and Port Lawrence buildings.

The properties at the corners of N. Huron St. and Madison Ave. will be managed by the Land Bank, along with the City of Toledo, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, and ConnecToledo while also making stabilizing improvements as needed. The properties will also be placed on the market in an open and transparent process.

“These properties sit on literally the only corner in downtown Toledo where all four original buildings still remain. Without the hard work and intervention of the Land Bank, I always feared that we might lose them. Now we have a chance to bring them back to life for the benefit of all Toledoans,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Last year, the Land Bank brought a lawsuit against Ergur Private Equity Group to collect more than $450,000 of unpaid debts associated with the properties. In early 2020, the Lucas County Treasurer filed parallel lawsuits against the buildings for unpaid property taxes. On June 1, 2020, Judge Michael Goulding appointed attorney Ralph DeNune as receiver for the properties.

Ergur acquired the Sptizer and Nicholas buildings in 2008-09 and the Port Lawrence in 2015. However, the company has faced numerous lawsuits brought by Lucas County, private creditors, and the Spitzer family related to unpaid debts and an inability to manage the buildings for the benefit of tenants.

Since at least 2015, all three buildings have been closed and left to deteriorate in the absence of active management or utility services.

