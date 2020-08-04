Man dies Monday after shooting on N. Ontario

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating after a man found shot Monday evening later died at the hospital.

Units were called to the 800 block of N. Ontario around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. They found Elijah Bowen, 24, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Bowen was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

