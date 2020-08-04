Advertisement

Man dies Monday after shooting on N. Ontario

Police responded Monday night to reports of a person shot on N. Ontario. The victim later died at the hospital.
Police responded Monday night to reports of a person shot on N. Ontario. The victim later died at the hospital.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating after a man found shot Monday evening later died at the hospital.

Units were called to the 800 block of N. Ontario around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. They found Elijah Bowen, 24, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Bowen was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

