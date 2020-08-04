Advertisement

Monroe County Fair goes virtual

4-H competition and livestock auction done online this year
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic has changed a lot in this world, and 4-H leaders in Monroe County had to get creative to keep a time-honored tradition going this year.

The 2020 Monroe County Fair was cancelled, but there is still competition between 4-H members and a livestock auction.

4-H members were able to compete virtually this year, and more than 300 youth took part in the online event. They took pictures and videos of their projects and submitted them to be judged. There is also an online livestock auction. While most people were disappointed, they say they understand the need for the changes.

The virtual competition is finished, but the online livestock auction continues through this Friday.

