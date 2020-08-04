Advertisement

Ohio students will be required to wear a mask to school, with a few exceptions

Students are wearing masks when they're not playing, rehearse in groups and are extra spread out on the field.
Students are wearing masks when they're not playing, rehearse in groups and are extra spread out on the field.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Citing a recommendation the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Governor Mike DeWine said that he would issue an emergency order requiring K-12 students to wear a mask when they return to school.

In his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, DeWine said there would be exceptions for children two years of age and younger, those that can’t remove the mask on their own, and those with behavioral issues that would make it difficult to require.

“I’m announcing today that we will be issuing an order that reflects this policy statewide. This gives us the best shot to keep Ohio’s kids and educators safe and physically in school.”

