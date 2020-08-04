Ohio students will be required to wear a mask to school, with a few exceptions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Citing a recommendation the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Governor Mike DeWine said that he would issue an emergency order requiring K-12 students to wear a mask when they return to school.

In his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, DeWine said there would be exceptions for children two years of age and younger, those that can’t remove the mask on their own, and those with behavioral issues that would make it difficult to require.

Doctors now advise that kids K-12 wear a mask. This morning, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association & @OHPediatricians jointly recommended masks for all kids returning to school. Here is their letter in support of masks for kids which outlines specific exemptions. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/mGGmeDVeIP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

“I’m announcing today that we will be issuing an order that reflects this policy statewide. This gives us the best shot to keep Ohio’s kids and educators safe and physically in school.”

