Oregon City Schools reconsider fall plans

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - They seemed to have a plan, but now Oregon City Schools say things are up in the air.

Originally the superintendent announced a hybrid plan on July 21 that would put students at their desks two days a week. But things have changed since then.

A member of the football team tested positive for COVID-19. Then, the Lucas County Health Department Board President recommended last week that all schools go virtual for the fall.

Now, the school board is weighing whether to go completely remote or stick with the hybrid plan. According to an email sent out by the superintendent, that vote could happen Thursday of this week.

As for sports, all of them except golf and tennis are paused, waiting on a recommendation from the health department that is also expected this week.

