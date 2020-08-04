Advertisement

Oregon City Schools reconsider fall plans

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - They seemed to have a plan, but now Oregon City Schools say things are up in the air.

Originally the superintendent announced a hybrid plan on July 21 that would put students at their desks two days a week. But things have changed since then.

A member of the football team tested positive for COVID-19. Then, the Lucas County Health Department Board President recommended last week that all schools go virtual for the fall.

Now, the school board is weighing whether to go completely remote or stick with the hybrid plan. According to an email sent out by the superintendent, that vote could happen Thursday of this week.

As for sports, all of them except golf and tennis are paused, waiting on a recommendation from the health department that is also expected this week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

UT interim president takes the reins of Rocket Restart

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17th for the first time since early March.

News

University of Toledo Rocket Restart

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17th for the first time since early March.

Back to School & Beyond

CDC releases tool to help families with back-to-school decision

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Virtual tool is designed to help weigh the risks, benefits of available educational options.

Education

- Autism School Negotiates COVID Safety And Student Needs

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
As area school districts try to determine safest way to get students back in the classroom this fall, the MODEL School For Autistic Learners tries to balance safety with student needs.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Brand new experience awaits kindergartners, families during COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
With schools going with hybrid plans or fully remote, this year might be disappointing for kindergartners.

Back to School & Beyond

United Way continues to provide for needy children through pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
While supplies are down during the coronavirus, the need remains high.

Back to School & Beyond

Toledo Public Schools push start date, go online-only until further notice

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
The 2020-2021 school year will begin on September 8.

Back to School & Beyond

Teens concerned about education and sports this fall

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
Nearly half of teenagers worry the quality of their education will suffer due to the pandemic.

Education

Demand for truck drivers continues despite pandemic

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
There is a waiting list to enroll in the CDL program at Owens Community College.

Back to School & Beyond

Columbus, Cleveland students will stay online for start of school year

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
Both districts have changed course to keep students online for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.